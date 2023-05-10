FOXBORO — The Warriors girls lacrosse team came up short to Hockomock power Franklin (9-0, 11-2) despite three goals and an assist from Val Beigel in a 16-6 loss on Monday.
Foxboro’s Paige Curran and Cate Noone each had a goal and an assist, and Mya Waryas scored once as Foxboro saw its six-game win streak come to an end.
Audrey Campbell had six saves in goal for the Warriors.
Foxboro (12-2) visits Sharon next Monday.
Foxboro 10, Hingham 6
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team picked up its sixth straight win with a non-league victory over Hingham High last Friday.
“We knew going in it was going to be a battle as Hingham traditionally is a strong South Shore program,” Foxboro head coach Kath McCullough said. “We prepared hard, and the girls executed and stayed composed throughout the game.”
Senior midfielder Paige Curran scored half of the Warriors’ goals with five and assisted on another. Junior midfielder Val Beigel scored three and had two assists. Audrey Campbell made 10 saves in the KP goal.
Junior attacker Cate Noone reached her 100th career point after scoring a goal and getting an assist. Mary Collins also had one assist.
Foxboro 17, Canton 8
CANTON — Val Beigel scored her 100th career goal as the Warriors improved to 11-1 last Wednesday.
Beigel finished with four goals and an assist while Paige Curran led the Warriors with six goals and three assists. Mya Waryas added five goals and four assists. Addie Riley, Cate Noone and Mary Collins also scored and Noone had three assists.