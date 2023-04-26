MILFORD — Foxboro’s Paige Curran and Val Beigel outscored Milford by themselves, collecting four goals apiece as the Warriors rolled past Milford, 16-3 on Tuesday. Curran matched Cate Noone’s team-high in assists with three, while Noone also had two goals.
Mary Collins added three goals and Grace Riley had two goals, and Addie Riley and Kaelin Connors scored once. Mya Waryas also scored once and had two assists, while Collins, Beigel and Riley all added assists.
Audrey Campbell had four saves for Foxboro. The Warriors (8-1) return on Thursday to host Stoughton.
Foxboro 15, Hopkinton 8
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls lacrosse team coasted past Hopkinton High on Monday, getting seven points from Mya Waryas while Paige Curran and Val Beigel scored four goals each.
Waryas had five assists and scored twice. Mary Collins added three goals, Addie Riley had a goal and an assist and Cate Noone had a goal and two assists. Curran had two assists.
Sofie Lucente had two saves in net for Foxboro.