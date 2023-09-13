FOXBORO — The Mansfield High girls soccer team capitalized on a pair of Foxboro High mistakes in the second half, converting both for goals in rapid succession to win 2-0 on Tuesday.
Following a tight defensive battle through the first half which saw both sides go scoreless, the Hornets won a battle near midfield, with Foxboro turning the ball over to Julia Scarpellini.
Scarpellini, running up along the sideline, angled in on goal and scored off of Foxboro goalkeeper Allie Sougaris’ left side to break the scoreless tie in the 54th minute.
The first half saw both sides trade modest chances on goal in a back-and-forth game through the midfield.
Mansfield head coach Kevin Smith said it was a trust-the-process moment for his team, where attacking the ball on defense worked to the Hornets’ advantage.
“Anytime you score that first goal, it helps you go ‘now we can go,’ “ Smith said. “There’s always an edge of when it’s going to come and if it’s going to come. Just trusting the process, you press the midfield, your forwards come back and back press, you do all those things as a team and it’s going to cause mistakes and turnovers to counterattack.
“I tell the forwards,” Smith added, “if you play defense and you win the ball, you’re 30 yards from the goal versus defenders where you’re 80 yards from goal.”
The Hornets continued to attack following Scarpellini’s goal, drawing a penalty inside the box a minute later to force a penalty kick for Maddie Fernandes.
Fernandes, who had been swarming the goal all game long, converted from the spot to make it a 2-0 game.
The Hornets were looking from the outside for much of their chances, trying to send the ball into the box off the wing due to Foxboro’s back line clogging their direct route on goal.
“We were looking to combine through and get wall passes into the middle,” Smith said. “It just happened to be a day where they collapsed on us so we were forced to go out wide. We had another tool in the box, but it wasn’t necessarily designed that way. It was secondary.”
Foxboro showed signs of life late in the second half, playing with a little higher intensity than earlier, but were unable to get anything going. Breaking out in transition was a problem for Foxboro much of the day, with passes going unconnected.
“We were sort of missing that between the midfield and forwards — there was too much space between them,” Foxboro head coach Jen Lippolis said. “I talked to them about quicker transitions from defense to offense to catch Mansfield on their heels. We were able to do that in the last minutes, but unfortunately too little too late.”
Foxboro (1-2) next plays Thursday at home against Wachusett Regional while Mansfield (1-1) hosts North Attleboro on Friday.
Foxboro 3, Milford 0
FOXBORO — Erin Foley started the season for the Foxboro High girls soccer team with a bang — actually three bangs, as she scored all three goals in the Warriors’ 3-0 home win over Milford High last Thursday.
The Warriors took the lead In a game that started late due to the heat on a Foley penalty kick, set up by a Morgan Riley opportunity inside the box where she drew a foul. The Warriors made it 2-0 off a free kick near midfield, with Lindset Resnick sending the ball over the back line to Foley, who knocked it in.
The third and find goal came from Shea Dorney’s corner kick to Foley, who picked the corner for the third goal of the game.