FOXBORO — The Warriors’ girls soccer team’s lone goal came from Neve Taylor, scoring in the fourth minute, and the Warrior defense played soundly defensively the rest of the way to preserve the 1-0 win over Sharon on Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Ally Sougaris recorded the shutout for Foxboro (4-8-3), which plays Thursday at Stoughton.
Mansfield 1, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — A Meghan McCann goal in the first half gave Mansfield the victory last Friday.
Aly Fernandes provided the assist. Hornets goalkeeper Olivia Salisbury kept the score 1-0 when she made a breakaway save late in the second half.