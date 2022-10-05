NORTH ATTLEBORO — After a quick Warriors goal in the fourth minute on Monday, Foxboro held a 1-0 lead until the 78th when North Attleboro’s Emma Pratt scored off a cross from Kaitlyn Joyce after the Foxboro keeper lost control of the ball and the teams settled for a 1-1 Hockomock League tie Monday.
After a 2-2 non-league deadlock with Walpole on Tuesday, Foxboro will visit Oliver Ames on Friday.
Canton 1, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors were blanked by the Bulldogs in their Hockomock League matchup last Friday.
Attleboro 2, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Attleboro High girls soccer team posted a hard-earned 2-0 victory over Foxboro High last Wednesday in their Hockomock League defensive showdown.
After a great individual run downfield, Attleboro’s Tatum O’Brien drew a foul in the box, with Jamie Davies finishing off the penalty kick for a 1-0 halftime lead. The Bombardiers doubled their advantage in the second half when Zedna Gjoni headed home a Kacey Parker free kick.