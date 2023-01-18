RANDOLPH — Foxboro’s girls swim team topped Sharon, 84-68, getting a top spot in eight events last Friday.
Winning the 200 freestyle was Abby Gallagher, clocking in at 2:09.85, and she also won the 100 breaststroke at 1:19.66. Ava Gallagher went on to take first in the 200 individual medley at 2:28.47 and also won the 500 free at 5:42.87. Molly Lockwood won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:13.84.
The Warriors also took first in the 400 free relay, clocking in at a time of 4:18.56, the 200 medley relay at 2:15.50 and the 200 free relay at 2:34.12.