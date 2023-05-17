MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High Hornets took two of three singles matches in a 4-1 victory over Foxboro, as Claire Copp won 7-5, 6-1 over Makayla Peck at No. 2 singles, and at No. 3 singles, Mansfield’s Caroline Guravage won 6-2, 6-0 over Sydney LeBow last Wednesday.
In doubles, the Hornets’ Savannah Comey and Jillian Hanley downed Katelynn Dineen and Emily Stow, 6-3, 1-6, 10-4 in the No. 1 game.
The No. 2 doubles team of Rachel Goldman and Anushka Srivastava won in a 6-0, 6-0 battle.
Foxboro’s point came from Hailey Kornbluth at No. 1 singles as she won 6-0, 6-0 over Alexis O’Keefe.