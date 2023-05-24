FOXBORO — The KP Warriors' girls tennis team took both doubles matches and two singles matches in its 4-1 Hockomock League win over Foxboro last Friday.
KP’s Shea Mellman rolled in two sets, winning over Foxboro’s Makayla Peck 6-3, 6-0 in second singles. In third singles, KP’s Caroline Freese also won, beating Sydney Lebow 6-2, 6-2.
King Philip’s No. 1 doubles team of Carlie Burns and Priya Riar won 6-1, 6-1 over Foxboro’s tandem of Analise Jia and Audrey Paolino. King Philip’s second doubles team of Lauren Casper and Jaelyn Dang beat Foxboro’s Emily Stow and Katelynn Dineen in a 6-4, 7-5 battle.
Foxboro’s lone win of the match came at first singles, with Hailey Kornbluth blanking KP’s Ahunna James 6-0, 6-0.