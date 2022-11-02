The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its postseason playoff brackets in high school volleyball.
In Division 1, No. 7 Attleboro has drawn No. 26 Westford Academy for its first-round game. In the same bracket, No. 18 Bishop Feehan will play No. 15 Natick.
One team will play in a preliminary-round game, with No. 28 Mansfield facing No. 37 Chelsea in Division 2. Also in Division 2 is second-seeded King Philip playing against No. 31 Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) or No. 34 Ludlow, pending the preliminary-round game between the two.
In Division 3, No. 24 Dighton-Rehoboth has drawn No. 8 Medfield, and elsewhere in the bracket, No. 14 Foxboro (7-3) hosts No. 19 Greater Lowell Tech Thursday at 5 p.m. Also in Division 3 is No. 4 Norton, hosting No. 29 North Middlesex Regional or No. 36 Burncoat.
MIAA Volleyball Tournament Pairings
Thursday — No. 18 Bishop Feehan at No. 15 Natick, 5 p.m.
Thursday — No. 26 Westford Academy at No. 7 Attleboro, 6 p.m.
Division 2
Friday— No. 31 Notre Dame Academy or No. 34 Ludlow at No. 2 King Philip, 5 p.m.
TBD — No. 28 Mansfield vs. No. 37 Chelsea, TBD
Division 3
Thursday — No. 19 Greater Lowell Tech at No. 14 Foxboro, 5 p.m.
TBD — No. 4 Norton vs. No. 29 North Middlesex Regional or No. 36 Burncoat, TBD