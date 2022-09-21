FOXBORO — Patrick Callahan’s 37 was the only score in the 30s as the Foxboro High golf team took down Sharon High 166-192 at Foxboro Country Club Tuesday.
The next-lowest was Reese Curreri’s 41 and Zac Georgantas’s 43. Louie Carangelo and Ryan Wood were also in the 40s, shooting a 46 and 49 respectively.
Oliver Ames 162, Foxboro 152
EASTON — The Warriors fell in a Hockomock League match at Pine Oaks Golf Course last Friday.
Top scorers for Foxboro were Zac Georgantas (36, including four pars and two birdies), and Ryan Wood, Reese Curreri, and Patrick Callahan (all with 42).
Franklin 149, Foxboro 172
FRANKLIN — Franklin’s top four golfers all broke 40 in its win over the Warriors at Franklin Country Club last Thursday.
Foxboro’s lowest scorer was from Matt Sullivan, shooting a 40. Josh Connolly (43), Louie Carangelo (44) and Patrick Callahan (45) followed suit as top scorers. The match low belonged to Franklin’s CJ Steel, who shot a 35.