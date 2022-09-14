STOUGHTON — Foxboro was led by a team-low 40 from Patrick Callahan as he carded one birdie and five pars in the 166-202 win over Stoughton at Foxboro Country Club on Tuesday.
The Warriors (2-0) had a 41 from Zac Georgantas, who notched four pars. Matt Sullivan recorded five pars in his 42 and Reeese Curreri shot a 43, with three pars.
Foxboro plays Franklin Thursday at Franklin Country Club.
Foxboro 176, Canton 178
Host Foxboro eked out a win over Canton at Foxboro Country Club, getting top-four scores all 46 and under.
Patrick Callahan shot a 40 to lead Foxboro. Matt Sullivan shot a 44 while both Reese Curreri and Josh Connolly scored a 46. Canton’s Huck McCready had the course low and medal at 39.