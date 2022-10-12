FOXBORO — The Foxboro High golf team lost a narrow one at Foxboro Country Club on Friday, falling to Oliver Ames High, 171-173.
Leading the Warriors on the course was Patrick Callahan with a 39, recording five pars and one birdie.
Reese Curreri and Louie Carangelo had twin 44s and Mat Sullivan had a 46.
Mansfield 169, Foxboro 173
FOXBORO — Mansfield pulled out the Hockomock League win at Foxboro Country Club last Thursday.
The course leaders were Mansfield’s Cody Nieratko and Nate McClean, each shooting a 41.
Leading the way for Foxboro was Zac Georgantas and Mat Sullivan, both shooting a 42. Louie Carangelo shot a 43 and Reese Curreri carded a 46.
King Philip 161, Foxboro 171
FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional golf team defeated Foxboro High last Wednesday afternoon at Foxboro Country Club.
King Philip was led by Ethan Sullivan’s 38, which earned the match medal.
Foxboro’s low score came from Patrick Callahan, who shot a 42. Three Foxboro golfers shot a 43 in Reese Curreri, Mat Sullivan and Louie Carangelo.