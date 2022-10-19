FOXBORO — The North Attleboro High golf team defeated Foxboro High last Wednesday, winning, 176-187, at Foxborough Country Club.
The course low belonged to North’s Jake Gaskin, who carded a 39 to earn medalist honors. Teammate Tyson Laviano followed with a 41 and Caiden Alberigo (47) and Ishan Kohli (49) rounded out the team scoring.
The team-best for Foxboro belonged to Zac Georgantas with a 45, recording three pars. Louie Carangelo shot a 46 and both Reese Curreri and Josh Connolly shot a 48.
With their regular season complete, the Warriors will plaly in the league meet on Thursday on their home course, the Foxborough Country Club.
Senior photos of the Warriors golfers and their parents will appear in next week’s Foxboro Reporter.