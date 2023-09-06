FOXBORO — The Mansfield High golf team earned a 162-169 win over Foxboro High School at Foxboro Country Club on Tuesday, improving to 1-1 this season.
Leading the way for the Hornets were Brendan Vokey and Nate McClean, each shooting a 39. Foxboro was led on the course by Zach Georgantas’s 38 and Michael Ruo’s 41.
Foxboro High School (0-1) plays at Easton Country Club against Stoughton, then returns to action Tuesday against Milford.
Mansfield plays again Thursday against Canton at Blue Hills Country Club.