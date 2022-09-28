NORTON — The Hornets got a course low of 26 from Drew Urban at Norton Country Club in topping Foxboro, 150-165 in a Hockomock League match Tuesday.
Cody Neiratko and Michael Creedon shot a 37 for Mansfield. Brendan Vokey added a 40.
Foxboro was led by Patrick Callahan and Zac Georgantas with matching 40s. Reese Curreri shot a 42 and Matt Sullivan had a 43.
Foxboro next took on Canton at Blue Hills Country Club on Wednesday.
Upcoming schedule:
Thursday vs. Sharon at Cape Club of Sharon;
Wed., Oct. 3 hosting King Philip at Foxborough Country Club;
Thurs., Oct. 6 hosting Mansfield at Foxborough Country Club;
Fri., Oct. 7 hosting Oliver Ames at Foxborough Country Club.