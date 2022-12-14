FOXBORO — Protecting a 3-1 advantage midway through the third period against Attleboro High Monday at Foxboro Sports Center, the Foxboro High hockey team’s penalty-killing units were repellent in front of junior goalie Trevor Marder, killing back-to-back penalties and thwarting the Bombardiers twice while allowing just one shot on Attleboro’s first power play, then creating four clearances of the puck and two steals on the second chance.
Buoyed by pairs of goals off the sticks of senior captain Alex Coviello and freshman Owen McAuliffe, Foxboro skated to a 4-1 Hockomock League win over the Bombardiers, presenting new head coach Eric Galanti with his first career win behind the Warriors’ bench.
“Our power play, we don’t have the composure to set it up,” AHS first-year coach Gary Warren said of the Bombardiers’ man-advantage chances to get back into contention. “We’re trying to be a one-man show out there and you can’t do that. You’ve got to be a team, you’ve got to spread the ice and look for the open man.”
Foxboro High’s front-line penalty-killers of senior captain Henry Diamond, Connor Hayes and Ryan Wood kept AHS without a shot on its first power play at the six-minute mark of the first period, with four steals to go with four clearances.
In the third period, Warriors sophomores Finlay Campbell and Dan Jacobs, along with Hayes and defensemen Tom Watts, Leo Campbell, Coviello and McAuliffe prevented AHS from making a dent into the Warriors’ two-goal lead on Bombardier man-advantages.
“The one thing that I didn’t like was that all of our offense was coming from our defense,” Warren said of the Bombardiers’ lack of physicality and puck control in the attacking zone. AHS forced 10 faceoffs in the attacking zone, but five occurred during the third period. “If our defense can carry the puck and go around people and get scoring opportunities, why can’t our forwards? They weren’t hungry enough, they were gliding around.”
Warren is Attleboro’s third coach in four seasons, inheriting a winless team from last season, one with nine freshmen and sophomores and five eighth-graders on the roster. The bright Bombardier picture was that AHS won both of its preseason scrimmages, scoring more goals in six periods than it did all of last season (eight) in losing all 15 games.
Worst of all for AHS, a minute after sophomore defenseman Brody Shaw knotted the score at 11:26 of the second period with a nifty rush down the left wing and backhand flip of the puck, the Bombardiers surrendered two goals to Foxboro within a two-minute span, including the game-winner by Coviello at 12:15.
“Killing penalties is very important,” Galanti said, noting the relative lack of varsity experience, having lost nine seniors to graduation and with a roster filled with 14 freshmen and sophomores. “They (AHS) had some good opportunities — our goalie made the saves that he had to make and we cleared the puck when we had to.”
Coviello’s second goal of the season was opportunistic, tapping in the puck at the goalmouth to regain the lead for Foxboro after Wood and Diamond had worked the puck out of the right corner.
Coviello’s second goal of the game came barely two minutes later, at 14:11 — a shot in the slot, converting a feed from Hayes to create a two-goal lead.
McAuliffe tallied his first varsity goal just 1:22 into the game, making a steal and drilling a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle with Dan Jacobs collecting an assist.
McAuliffe put Foxboro’s fourth goal on the scoreboard at 12:35 of the third period, with a nifty rush down the left wing and a backhand shot over AHS junior netminder Julien Horton. Foxboro held a plus-34 advantage in shots, including a 13-4 margin in the first period.
Marder, making his second varsity start in goal for the Warriors, blanked the Bombardiers for the first 25 and final 19 minutes of the game. He denied Owen Parker on a potential game-tying shot in the 13th minute of the first period and a strong bid by Alex Jarousky in the final minute of the session. Then he robbed AHS senior Colin Flynn on a solo breakaway in the final minute of the game.
AHS had a second power play in the final minute of the first period and first minute of the second period, but Marder denied Nathan Conroy on a low drive and then made a terrific save on a breakaway bid by the Bombardier eighth-grader, Beckett Stone. The Bombardiers afforded Foxboro just two power plays, one that lasted for 1:30 at the outset of the third period and another with two minutes left.
“We have a very young team,” Galanti added. “We’re going to do the best that we can with what we’ve got.”
AHS made its home season debut Wednesday at the New England Sports Village with a 5:30 faceoff against Stoughton, while Foxboro (1-1) is off until a 6:10 puck drop on Dec. 19 against the Black Knights.