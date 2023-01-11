BOSTON — Several area high school indoor track teams saw their freshmen and sophomores compete at the Reggie Lewis Center on Sunday, getting standout performances from their underclassmen against the small schools.
Foxboro had a strong day as a whole, placing ninth in the boys 1,000 with Trevor Palmer’s 2:58.17 time. The Warrior boys were also seventh in the 4x400 relay at 4:04.36 and had a 13th-place finish in the 55 meters from Ishmel Silla’s time of 7.18.
Hornets top Warriors in Hockomock meeet
BOSTON — The Hockomock League returned to the Track at New Balance last Tuesday night as the high-school indoor-track squads from Foxboro, Mansfield, Attleboro, North Attleboro and King Philip got back into action after the holiday break.
Mansfield pasted Foxboro, winning both the boys and girls dual meets with the Hornet boys cruising, 76-20, and the girls rolling, 68-28.
Foxboro’s lone dual win for the boys came in the shot put, as Joe Flanagan led with a toss of 47 feet.
Foxboro’s girls saw Chloe Davies win the high jump, clearing 4-10, and the 55 meters in 8.21. Brooke Davies won the 1,000 meters in 3:19.71.
Ella Campbell was second in the 55-meter hurdles and the 600 meters for the Warriors, and was part of the first-place 1,600 relay team.
The boys and girls indoor track teams will both take part in another Hockomock League meet Thursday evning in Boston, with both squads taking on Oliver Ames at 5:30 p.m. at the Track at New Balance in Boston.