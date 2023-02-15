Hockomock Track Meet
Foxboro High’s Stephen Haney, left, and North Attleboro High’s Andrew Nobrega sprint for second and third place in their heat of the 600M at last year’s Hockomock League meet. Haney came in second.

 MARK STOCKWELL / FOR THE FOXBORO REPORTER

BOSTON — The Hockomock League Championship was held in Boston last Thursday night, with Mansfield High taking the boys’ crown to cap the league season at The Track at New Balance.

The Mansfield boys scored a meet-high 88 points. North Attleboro finished second with 70 points, Attleboro was fifth (47), King Philip tied for seventh (35) and Foxboro finished 10th (32).

Stephen Haney had the highest finish for Foxboro, finishing fourth in the 600 meters (1:27.58) while Chris Proulx was fifth in the mile (4:53.13).

The Mansfield girls led all area teams with a third-place finish, scoring 61 points behind Franklin, which won with 115.50 points.

King Philip scored 42 points for fifth, North Attleboro was ninth (20.50), Attleboro 11th (16) and Foxboro 12th (15.50).

Foxboro had a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay with Caroline Bass, Ella Campbell, Casey Dahl and Brooke Davies clocking in at 4:31.86. Chloe Davies tied for fourth in the high jump, clearing 4-9.

