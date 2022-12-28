BOSTON — Hockomock League indoor track squads from North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, Attleboro and King Philip were back in action last Tuesday night, competing in dual meets at the New Balance Indoor facility.
The Foxboro boys defeated Stoughton by a score of 54-45.
Daniel O’Malley won the 55 meters in 6.91 and placed first in the 300 meters in 37.96.
Timmy Chase clocked in at a time of 1:36.86 in the 600 meters for first. Eamonn Kelly and Trevor Palmer were stride-for-stride in the 1,000 race, finishing at 3:01.50 and 3:01.66 for first and second, respectively.
Foxboro’s Chris Proulx took the mile in 5:24.27 and Brayden Price won the two-mile in 12:02.23.
Foxboro’s girls team lost to Stoughton by a 58-42 score.
Brooke Davies won the 1,000 meters for the Warriors with a time of 3:21.68, and Casey Dahl won the mile and two-mile for Foxboro. The Warriors’ 400 relay team was third-quickest in the league and beat Stoughton’s with a time of 4:38.70.
Both teams are off until Tuesday when they take on Mansfield High.