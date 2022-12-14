BOSTON — The area’s high school Hockomock League indoor track and field teams opened their seasons last Thursday night in a series of dual meets at the Boston Landing Track and Field Complex.
The Foxboro girls posted a 62-35 win while the Warrior boys also came home victorious, winning 54-40 over Sharon High.
Foxboro was led by a clean sweep in the high jump, with Chloe Davies (4-10), Ella Campebell (4-10) and Kiley Osbourne (4-06). The Warriors’ Delia Fitzgerald won the long jump (14-061/2) and Erin Haney took the shot put (22-111/4) with Ann Marie Janas second (20-07).
Foxboro’s girls won six events. Aine Fitzpatrick won the two-mile (13:36.40), Casey Dahl the 1,000 (3:35.75), Ella Campbell the 300 meters (46.77), Brooke Davies the mile (6:20.62), while the Warriors’ 1,600 meter relay squad (4:48.24) and 800-meter relay squad (2:02.08) also won.
The Foxboro boys swept the shot put, posting the dual-best distance of 44-07 by Joe Flanagan with Harrison Keen second (35-09) and Nicholas Higgins third (27-021/2). Stephen Haney was second in the long jump at 18 feet.
Foxboro’s Chris Proulx (10:56.94) and Timmy Chase (11:10.22) went first and second in the two-mile, with Brayden Pace (3:16.02) and Trevor Palmer (3:17.77) doing the same in the 1,000 meters. Other wins for Foxboro came from Haney (600 meters, 1:33.71), Daniel O’Malley (300 meters, 37.60) and Brooks Stone (mile, 5:05.94).