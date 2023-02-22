BOSTON — The MIAA Indoor Track and Field Division Championships were held over the weekend in Boston at the Reggie Lewis Center, culminating the season’s work ahead of the all-division Meet of Champions.
In the Division 4 meet, Foxboro scored three points, tying for 26th.
Foxboro got points in the high jump from Chloe Davies, placing eighth with a cleared height of 4-10, and from the 4x800 relay team’s seventh-place finish, as the group of Caroline Bass, Ella Campbell, Casey Dahl and Brooke Davies ran a 10:39.23 time.
