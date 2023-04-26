FOXBORO — High school track teams from Mansfield, Seekonk and Norton visited Foxboro High last Thursday in the MSTCA Warrior Invitational with a field of more than 25 teams.
The Foxboro boys team had a seventh-place finish in the 110 hurdles from Mason Sardocci, finishing at 17.54. Foxboro’s boys team also took fourth in the 4x400 relay, timing out at 3:50.73. In field events, Joe Flanagan led the pack in the shot put, winning the event with a throw of 46-11. Harrison Keen took the javelin with a toss of 159 feet.
Foxboro’s girls had a seventh-place finish in the 400 hurdles from Maddy Luck at 1:14.69. Also finishing in the top 10 on the track for Foxboro was Lauren Bober in the 200 meters with an eight-place time of 27.98. In the 100 meters, Cam Collins clocked a 13.06 for eighth. Chloe Davies had the highest finish of the day for Foxboro’s girls team, taking fourth in the high jump with a mark of 4-10.