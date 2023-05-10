FOXBORO — The Foxboro High softball team banged out nine hits, but came up short to Canton High on Tuesday, falling 8-4 in their Hockomock League clash.
The Warriors scored twice in both the third and seventh innings. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs broke out for 12 hits, scoring two runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to rally from a 2-1 deficit after four innings.
Foxboro’s Fiona Dunn and Autumn Stowell had two hits each, with both scoring a run while Stowell added two RBIs.
Foxboro (3-10) hosted Mansfield on Wednesday.
Taunton 26, Foxboro 0 (5)
FOXBORO— Sophomore Emma Callahan and junior Fiona Dunn had the only hits for the Foxboro softball team in its 26-0 mercy-rule loss to the unbeaten Tigers on Monday.
The Tigers combined for 20 hits and only struck out once in the five-inning contest.
The Warriors (3-9) face Davenport rival Canton on Tuesday.
King Philip 8, Foxboro 3
PLAINVILLE — Libby Walsh slugged a pair of home runs and collected five RBI as the King Philip Regional High softball team defeated Foxboro High last Friday.
The Warriors scored twice in the first inning, but Foxboro took the lead with a two-run third and one run in the fourth inning. The 3-2 deficit was short-lived as King Philip came back with four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for the final margin.
Charlotte Raymond and Maddie Paschke had two hits each for the Warriors, combining for three RBIs. Jo Bennett and McCoy Walsh shared duties in the circle for King Philip with Bennett pitching three innings, allowing three runs with two strikeouts. She gave way to McCoy Walsh, who held Foxboro hitless the rest of the way with nine strikeouts over four innings.
Foxboro was led at the plate by Mia Flanagan’s home run. Meghan Kelley had two hits and two RBIs. Vittoria Cuscia pitched six innings, striking out three.