STOUGHTON — The Foxboro High softball team saw Vittoria Cuscia hold Stoughton High at bay in the pitcher’s circle on Tuesday, striking out five while allowing four hits in a 3-1 win.
Ava Hill turned in a strong defensive game for Foxboro, tripled in the seventh inning and scored a pair of runs. The Warriors never trailed, scoring twice in the second inning before Stoughton scored its lone run in the third inning. Foxboro had five hits.
The Warriors (6-10) visit Canton on Thursday in another Hockomock League contest.
Foxboro 9, Sharon 2
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High softball team earned a dominant home win over Sharon High last Friday afternoon.
The Warriors scored four times in the first, added a run in the second, and scored twice in both the fifth and sixth innings to supplement their lead. Sharon scored once in the first and again in the sixth.
The Warriors’ Emma Callahan tallied three hits and three runs scored. Meghan Kelley and Mia Flanagan scored twice and had three stolen bases each. Vittoria Cuscia had two hits, and both Jill Slattery and Cuscia had two RBIs.
Foxboro 10, Mansfield 3
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High softball team broke open a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third inning and never looked back in a Hockomock League win over Mansfield High last Wednesday.
The Warriors went on to score single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and then added four runs in the sixth to seal the Hockomock League win.
Meghan Kelley had three hits and a run scored among Foxboro’s 13 hits. Jillian Slattery and Emma Callahan both had two hits.
Jill Koppy was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Hornets. Callie Lake, Molly Kucharski, Avery Lake and Dani Jameson each had a hit.