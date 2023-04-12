FOXBORO — A five-run sixth inning was the dagger for Foxboro after falling behind early in its 11-1 defeat to Franklin on Monday. An RBI single by Emma Callahan in the bottom of the third was the only offense for the Warriors.
Callahan and Natalia Leach had two hits for Foxboro (2-3), which played at Sharon on Wednesday.
Norton 8, Foxboro 4
FOXBORO — The Norton High softball team turned a triple play and a double play in a win over Foxboro High last Friday.
The Lancers (2-1) scored four runs in the second inning after Foxboro put two runs on the board in the first inning. From there, the Lancers rallied with three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth inning. Foxboro scored once more in both the third and sixth innings
Foxboro 10, Mansfield 6
MANSFIELD — The Hornets scored in the first inning off a passed ball, but Foxboro came back with one run in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth to give the Warriors an 8-1 lead en route to their Hockomock League win over Mansfield last Wednesday.
Mansfield scored again in the fifth inning to cut the difference to 8-2. With two runners on base, a three-run homer got Mansfield back to an 8-5 deficit.
The Warriors added two more runs in the sixth and Mansfield added one in the seventh, but came up short.