MILFORD — The Warriors struck for a run in the first inning, four more in the third, two in the sixth and five in the seventh to win over Milford, 12-6 on Monday.
Natalia Leach hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and scored three times with two hits. Emma Callahan had three hits, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Vittoria Cuscia and Mia Flanagan both had two hits and an RBI.
Foxboro (1-1) plays Wednesday at Mansfield.
Newton South 6, Foxboro 5
NEWTON — The Foxboro High girls softball team opened its season on the road last Thursday, but was unable to win in a back-and-forth battle with Newton South High, dropping a narrow decision.
Foxboro and Newton South each scored a run in the first inning, twice in the third inning and once in the fourth. Foxboro added another run in the fifth to take the lead, but Newton South answered with a pair of runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for the win.
“We made some mistakes that ended up keeping innings going, so we’ve got to tighten that up,” Foxboro head coach Mark Maguire said. “It’s a young team and we’re still trying to find ourselves. Right now, there’s a few question marks we have to get straightened out, but I think we’ll be OK.”
Maguire said the setback was a learning lesson for his young players.
“When you’re going back and forth, they realize every play and everything they do is big,” Maguire said. “If they miss a sign, it’s big. If they take a play off, it’s big. The game goes back and forth, a fine line between winning and losing. I think that’s a thing you can get out of a game like this. You have to realize you have to tighten up a little bit and get things right.”
Megan Kelley stole three bases and had two hits for the Warriors, while Natalia Leach also had two hits. Vittoria Cuscia struck out four.