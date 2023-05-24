FOXBORO — Pushing across seven runs in the first inning, the Foxboro High softball team took a 14-7 win over Newton South High on Tuesday.
The Warriors batted around in their first-inning onslaught, added three more runs in the second inning and four more in the fifth. Newton South struck for five runs in the fifth, but Foxboro breezed to its sixth win in a row.
Meghan Kelley had three hits and three runs scored for the Warriors while Jill Slattery had three hits and two runs scored, along with two RBIs. Emma Callahan, Natalia Leach, Vittoria Cuscia and Autumn Stowell all had two hits. Cuscia and Stowell had two RBIs each.
Foxboro’s Callahan shared the pitching duties with Stowell, and Callahan struck out six and Stowell punched out two. The Warriors improved to 9-10 and play at North Attleboro on Thursday.
Foxboro 2, Oliver Ames 1
FOXBORO — A two-out single by Autumn Stowell scored two runs in the sixth inning, rallying Foxboro to the win on Monday.
Vittoria Cuscia went the distance, striking out five with her lone run allowed in the first inning. Meghan Kelley had two hits and Cuscia had two hits.
Foxboro 14, Canton 2 (5)
CANTON — The Warriors had 16 hits in a run-rule rout to improve to 7-10 last Thursday.
Foxboro scored twice in the first inning, added four in the second inning, two more in the third and had three in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Mia Flanagan had four hits and Meghan Kelley had three hits. Vittoria Cuscia pitched all five innings for the win, scattering five hits with five strikeouts.