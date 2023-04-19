FOXBORO — Kelly Colleran struck out 14 batters while driving in nine runs with a school-record four-homer day as the North Attleboro Rocketeers took a run-ruled five-inning win over Foxboro, 16-3 on Tuesday.
Colleran was joined in the onslaught by Arianna McDavitt, who had three hits and three runs, Molly Willey’s two hits and two runs and Emma Hanwell’s two hits and two RBIs.
Foxboro 13, Sharon 3
SHARON — Emma Callahan pitched five innings in the circle for the Warriors, allowing one run and one one hit. Callahan and Ava Hill went 4-for-4 at the plate.