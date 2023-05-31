NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High softball team used three late runs to knock off Foxboro High 3-1 last Thursday.
A Kelly Colleran leadoff single was followed by an Arianna McDavitt single, moving Colleran into scoring position. An Emma Hanwell sacrifice fly scored Colleran and a MaryEllen Charette single moved McDavitt to third base.
Lucy Palmer’s safety squeeze bunt brought home McDavitt from third to give North Attleboro a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth. North followed up in the sixth inning with a solo homer.
North’s Colleran fanned 16 batters after allowing the early run.
Foxboro finished the regular season at 9-11 and awaits a playoff spot in the MIAA Division 3 postseason as the No. 22 seed.