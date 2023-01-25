RANDOLPH — The Foxboro High swim team defeated Stoughton High in both the boys and girls meets Monday night at Randolph Community Pool. The Foxboro boys rolled to a 74-61 win while the Warrior girls cruised, 71-22.
The Foxboro boys won seven events, starting with the 200-yard medley relay in 2:01.21 to beat Stoughton by more than 20 seconds.
Evan Stein won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.40 after swimming a leg in the 200 medley relay. He was also part of the first-place 200 free relay, which was won in 1:48.23, and won the the 100 butterfly at 1:05.07.
Josh Netson won the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:02.75. Bennett Francoisi took the 200 individual medley in 2:17.38 and Matthew Rochford won the 500 freestyle by more than two minutes at 6:21.83.
In the girls meet, the Warriors won all but two events against a Stoughton team with just two competing swimmers.
The Warriors won the 200 medley relay at 2:10.47. and the 400 free relay at 4:24.44. Foxboro also won the 200 freestyle medley (2:30.25) and the 400 freestyle relay (4:24.44) while the 200 free and 400 free relays were exhibitions, along with the 100 backstroke.
All other events were scoring events where the Warriors scored points.
Winning races against a competing swimmer was Abby Gallagher in the 200 individual medley (2:28.51) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19.16).
Mansfield splits with Foxboro
FOXBORO — The Mansfield girls lost a close battle to Foxboro as the Warriors sealed the win in the final event of the night at the Foxboro YMCA over the weekend.
Mansfield set more than a dozen new personal bests out of the 28 events in the meet. Leading the way for Mansfield was Addison MacDonald with wins in both the 200 free and 500 free.
Annalise Bilodeau set new personal bests in both the 50 free, an event she won, and the 100 free, where she was runner-up. Katherine Elliott won the 100 breaststroke for Mansfield.
Setting personal bests were Clara Schreiber (200 IM, 100 fly), Mya Dancey (100 fly), Skylar Markowski (100 free), Courtney Croak (100 back), Lana DiSangro (100 back), Grace Wang (100 breast, 50 free) and Emily MacDonald (50 free).
In the boys meet, Mansfield edged out Foxboro by a 76-74 score. Mansfield set 11 new personal bests.
Winning the 100 fly and taking second in the 100 back (with a new PR) was Xavier Gwynne. Neil Dalpe took second in both the 200 free (new PR) and the 100 back. The 200 free-relay team of Jeffrey Lim, Andrew Fleischmann, Caleb Crosbie and Jordon Linsky won the event.
Fleishmann (500 free, 200 free), Nathan Qu (200 IM, 100 breast), Crosbie (50 free, 500 free), Linsky (100 free, 100 breast) and Mark Daaboul (100 free) all set new personal bests in the respective events.