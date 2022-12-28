NORTON — The Norton High girls swim and dive team got wins in all three relays to take down Foxboro High, 95-68, last Wednesday.
For the Lancers (5-0), Sarah Pescod, Ally Jacques, Brooke Carline and Maya O’Connell won the 200 medley relay at 2:04.19, Lauren Kenney, Kaelin Harren, Alex Bland, Carline won the 200 free relay at 2:01.10, and Pescod, Harren, O’Connell and Jacques took the 400 freestyle relay in 4:03.50.
Pescod placed first in the 200 free (2:08.25) and the 500 free (5:35.38). Jacques was also a two-time winner in the 100 free (58.16) and the 50 freestu;e (26.50).
Alex Bland and O’Connell took second and third with times of 1:29.53 and 1:28.25, respectively, in the 100 breast. Carline finished the 100 fly at 1:10.21 and clocked out in the IM at 2:20.91.
Lauren Kenney placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:22.41) and the 100 backstroke (1:17.37).Foxboro’s Megan Lathorp won the 200 IM (2:23.06) and the 100 back (1:07.72).
The Warriors’ Abby Gallagher placed first in the 100 breast at 1:17.69 and was second in the 200 free at 2:06.70. Ava Gallagher was second in the 200 IM at 2:26.51 and was first in the 100 fly at 1:04.78, qualifying for the state meet.
The Warriors’ Molly Lockwood was second in the 500 free (6:00.75), and the 400 free relay team of Lathrop, Darrah Bertumen, Abby Gallagher and Ava Gallagher was second at 4:05.82.
The Warriors next take on Canton next Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Foxboro YMCA.