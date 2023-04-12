NORTON — The Foxboro High boys tennis team scored a 5-0 shutout of Norton High last Friday.
The Warriors’ Raj Jetty and Luca Meyer both won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. The duo beat Lancers’ No. 1 Sam Tavassoli and No. 2 Matt Weise 6-0, 6-0.
Greg Simone defeated Jake Brady McKay 6-2, 6-3 at third singles.
In No. 1 doubles, Ryan Fassella and Hajji Glover won over Andrew Soares and Adam Wynne 6-0, 6-3 and the second Foxboro’s second doubles team picked up a 6-1, 6-0 match win.
Foxboro (3-2) played Wednesday, visiting Sharon.
GIRLS Foxboro 5, Norton 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors overcame windy conditions to blank the Lancers as Hailey Kornbluth kept the clean sheet at No. 1 singles with a third tiebreaker win in the third set over Madeleine Sutro to prevail 6-1, 7-5 (10-6) last Friday.
Makayla Peck also won in second singles over Mackenzie Sutro, winning a first set tiebreak, winning the match 6-6 (7-2), 6-3. Sydney Lewbow won 6-1, 6-4 at third singles.
Foxboro’s No. 1 doubles team of Analise Jia and Audrey Pauliro won 6-1, 6-2 and the No. 2 doubles team of Emily Stow and Katelynn Dineen won 6-2, 6-2.
Franklin 4, Foxboro 1
FRANKLIN — Foxboro picked up one win in singles in a meet loss to Franklin on Monday.
At No. 1 singles, Hailey Kornbluth won over Close Essam 6-2, 6-0.
Foxboro 4, Mansfield 1
FOXBORO — The Warriors’ Haley Kornbluth defeated Mansfield’s Alexis O’Keefe 6-0, 6-0 and Makayla Oeck defeated Claire Copp 6-3, 6-2 last Wednesday. Mansfield won the third singles match 6-3, 10-6.
In No. 1 doubles, Analise Tia and Audrey Paulino won by a score of 6-2, 6-3. Emily Stow and Katelynn Dineen won in second doubles with a score of 6-3, 6-1.