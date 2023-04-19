WRENTHAM — The Foxboro High boys tennis team blanked King Philip Regional High 5-0 last Friday, dropping only two sets in the process.
Foxboro’s Hajji Glover beat Noah Ihley at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1. Raj Jetty won at No. 2 singles over Luke Bailer 6-2, 6-2 and at No. 3 singles, Luca Meyer won over Arjun Kollu 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.
The Warriors’ No. 1 doubles tandem of Ryan Fossella and Evan Paluzzi won in three sets, dropping the first set 6-2 before going on to win the second and third sets at 6-2, 6-4.
Greg Simone and Vizruth Chavalam won in straight sets for Foxboro at No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 6-2.
GIRLS Sharon 4, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — Foxboro’s No. 1 singles player Hailey Kornbluth won 6-0, 6-3 for the Warriors’ lone win in their 4-1 Hockomock loss to Sharon last Wednesday.
All the other matches went in Sharon’s favor in two sets each.