DOVER — After suspending play on Monday due to rain trailing 1-0 on Monday, the No. 14 Foxboro High boys tennis team lost 5-0 to No. 3 Dover-Sherborn in the MIAA Division 3 Round of 16 on Tuesday.
The Warriors dropped second doubles on Monday 6-2, 6-2 and went on to lose all of the other matches Tuesday. At first singles, Raj Jetty lost 6-3, 6-4 for Foxboro.
Foxboro, returning all players with the exception of one senior for next season, ends the year with a record of 10-10.
Foxboro 5, Bishop Stang 0
FOXBORO — The No. 14 Foxboro High boys tennis team team is moving on the Divsion 3 postseason after blanking No. 19 Bishop Stang High in the first round last Wednesday.
The Warriors’ Raj Jetty (6-4, 6-3), Luca Meyer (6-4, 6-2) and Ryan Fossella (4-6, 6-4, 11-9) all won their first-, second- and third-singles matches.
In doubles, the first team of Hajji Glover and Evan Paluzzi 6-1, 6-1, and in second doubles Nathan Cote and Greg Simone won 6-1, 6-2.
GIRLS
Foxboro 3, Wilmington 2
WOBURN — The No. 15 Warriors defeated No. 18 Wilmington at Woburn Racquet Club, advancing past the Division 3 round of 32 on Tuesday.
Hailey Kornbluth won her first singles game 6-0 6-0, and in first doubles, Audrey Paolino and Soph Lavitz won 6-4. 7-5. In second doubles, Foxboro went three sets, winning 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.
The Warriors drew No. 2 Newburyport in the round of 16 on Wednesday at Pentucket Regional in West Newbury at 4 p.m.