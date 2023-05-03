Foxboro Reporter Staff ATTLEBORO — The Foxboro girls tennis team took two wins in singles and one in doubles to edge Attleboro, 3-2, on Monday.
Foxboro won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles with Hailey Kornbluth sweeping at the top spot 6-0, 6-0. Analiese Jia defeared Attleboro’s Presley Biller at second singles in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.
The No. 1 doubles team of Emily Stow and Katelyn Dineen won 6-4, 6-4 for the Warriors, beating Kyra Johnson and Zoe Stanley. Attleboro’s two wins came from Arna Sodhani 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and 6-1, 6-1 from the No. 2 doubles team.
The Warriors visited Canton on Wednesday.
BOYS Attleboro 3, Foxboro 2
FOXBORO — Attleboro defeated Foxboro High last Wednesday, winning both doubles matches to pull out the Hockomock League win.
The Bombardiers picked up a win at No. 2 singles from Tyler Rocchio, who beat Luca Meyer 7-5, 6-0. Foxboro won at No. 1 singles with Raj Jetty, who beat Kyle Neuendorf 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, and at No. 3 singles where Ryan Fosssella earned a 6-2, 6-0 win.
Attleboro’s No. 1 doubles team of Luke Hinton and Brady Rosen won in straight sets at 6-3, 6-3, and the No. 2 team of Noam Cook and Clay Tyler won 6-0, 6-6 (7-5).
Foxboro hosted Canton on Wednesday.