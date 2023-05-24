FOXBORO — The annual Hockomock League Outdoor Track and Field Championship kicked off Saturday morning at Foxboro High School with the Attleboro High boys team coming away with its first league title in school history in rainy conditions.
The Bombardier boys dropped 119 points in one of the final meets of the season before states, edging second-place Oliver Ames by seven points. Mansfield placed third with 76 points, King Philip and North Attleboro shared sixth-place with 42 points and Foxboro placed 10th with 33 points.
Foxboro saw a runner-up finish in the shot put from Joe Flanagan, seeing a 47-02 1/4 throw from him to trail Etienvre of North Attleboro. Also with a strong finish in the field was Harrison Keen, throwing 133-04 in the javelin for third. Daniel O’Malley jumped to a seventh-place finish at 20-04 3/4 and also took third on the track in the 400 hurdles, running a time of 58.45.
Taking sixth in the 400 meters was Stephen Haney, running a time of 52.77. Mason Sardocci took seventh in the 110 hurdles at 16.82. Foxboro’s 4x400 relay team clocked a time of 3:41.80, placing fourth.
Mansfield leads area girls
The Mansfield girls placed third in the Hockomock League Championship, scoring 91 points. Franklin cleared the field with a 155-point showing to win the girls title, while Oliver Ames narrowly beat Mansfield with a second-place total of 92.5 points.
King Philip placed fifth with 53 points with North Attleboro following in sixth at 47.5 points. Foxboro placed 11th with 15.5 points and Attleboro finished 12th, scoring five points.
Foxboro’s Camryn Collins ran a time of 27.19 in the 100 meters to finish fourth. Brooke Davies placed seventh in the 800 meters with a time of 2:32.29 and Lauren Bober clocked a time of 1:03.11 in the 400 meters. In the 400 hurdles, Maddy Luck ran a time of 1:12.86 to place seventh. Foxboro’s Casey Dahl, Brooke Davies, Áine Fitzpatrick and Mable Linck ran a time of 11:07.77 for sixth in the 4x800 relay.
Chloe Davies took seventh in the high jump for Foxboro, clearing the bar at 4-08. Also competing in the high jump was Kiley Osbourne, tying for eighth at 4-06.