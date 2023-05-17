FOXBORO — The MSTCA Twilight Invitational at Foxboro High School on Sunday saw several area schools compete against one another as the outdoor track season nears the end of the regular season. Bishop Feehan, Foxboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield competed in the field.
The Foxboro boys had their highest finish from Daniel O’Malley in the 400 hurdles, clocking a time of 58.64 for third place. He was also ninth in the triple jump with a number of 40-10. Harrison Keen took fifth in the javelin with a throw of 139-09 and Mason Sardocci was sixth in the 110 hurdles at 15.92.
Foxboro’s girls unit had a first-place finish in the freshman-only 100 meters race from Lauren Bober, clocking a time of 12.96. She had also won preliminaries with a time of 13.01. Addie Ruter cleared 4-10 in the high jump to finish fifth and Maddy Luck took ninth in the 400 hurdles at a time of 1:14.47.