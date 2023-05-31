HINGHAM — Dighton-Rehoboth and Foxboro competed in the Division 4 outdoor track and field championship spanning Friday and Sunday at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham.
Foxboro had a strong finish from Camryn Collins in the 200 meters, clocking an eighth-place time of 27.26. Maddy Luck took 13th in the 400 hurdles, running a time of 1:12.53. In the triple jump, Addie Ruter placed 10th with a jump of 32-08 1/4.
On the boys side for Foxboro, Joe Flanagan took 17th in the discus with a throw of 107-06 and Daniel O’Malley competed in the pentathlon events, winning the 110 pentathlon hurdles with a time of 16.04.
On Sunday, Flanagan came back in the shot put with a throw of 46-07 3/4 to place fourth in the field, and O’Malley ran in the 110-meter hurdle race to take sixth with a time of 15.38. Also in the field was Harrison Keen for the Warriors, who won the boys javelin division title with a throw of 154-04 to beat the field by nearly six feet.
The Foxboro boys also took seventh place in the 4x800 relay, running a time of 10:19.63.