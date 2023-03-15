Foxboro native Joseph Cook, a sprinter for Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School, ran in two events on Saturday in the 2023 New Balance National Indoor Track and Field meet. His first event was the Rising Star Boys 60-meter hurdles, and he came in 34th out of 47 runners with a time of 8.66.
Cooks was is ranked No. 1 in the Mayflower League and No. 5 in the state for the 60-meter hurdles.
He also ran as anchor for his team in the championship boys shuttle hurdles on Saturday. His team, which also included Jaden Curtis, Jonas Diedricksen and Joseph Tully, came in 23rd out of 28 teams with a time of 33.96 seconds.
Cook is also No. 7 in the state in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.80, and he is the top sophomore in that event.
Cook expects to also participate in the school’s spring track season.