STOUGHTON — The Foxboro High volleyball team defeated Stoughton High in four sets on Tuesday, taking a 3-1 win by scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23.
Leading Foxboro was Alyssa Cloherty with 26 assists, 12 digs, six kills, two aces and a solo block. Sami Sloan had 15 kills, four aces and four digs.
Juliana Pettigrew had eight kills, Shannon McElhinney had nine digs and Gianna Dunne had 11 digs.
Foxboro (7-12) hosted Oliver Ames on Wednesday in its third game in as many days.
Canton 3, Foxboro 2
CANTON — The Warriors’ volleyball team took Canton High to five sets, but came up short, with game scores 25-20, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 9-15.
Leading Foxboro on the floor was Alyssa Cloherty with 42 assists, seven digs, five kills and three aces. Mallorie Meyer added 13 digs, eight kills and two aces while Sami Sloan led the team in kills with 21 and had four aces.
The Warriors (6-12) had their four-game win streak snapped.
Foxboro 3, Braintree 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors swept to wins of 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 on Friday.