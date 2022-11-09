NEWBURYPORT — The No. 14 seed Warriors ended their run in the Div. 3 volleyball tourney against No. 3 Newburyport Tuesday, falling in three sets, 13-25, 20-25, 17-25.
Ava Hill had five kills for Foxboro (8-14), Alyssa Cloherty added nine assists and Shannon McElhinney had seven digs.
Foxboro 3, Greater Lowell Tech 0
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team is moving on in the MIAA Division 3 tourney, taking down No. 19 Greater Lowell Tech in a first-round sweep last Thursday night.
The No. 14 Warriors took all the sets, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17.
After opening its season with a 1-9 record, the Warriors rallied through the second half of the season, going 6-4 to secure not only a tourney spot, but a home opener in the postseason as well.
“I think the biggest turnaround was our Oliver Ames game (on Oct. 6),” Foxboro coach Vicki Santana said. “We took them to five (sets) and I think the girls were very shocked at the performance, and they believed in themselves. They had so much fun with it and kind of carried that energy into our next games. That was the second half for us. I never thought we’d have a home game, so that was very exciting for us.”
The win advances Foxboro into the deepest stage of the postseason in Santana’s tenure as head coach. The Warriors are now one of the final 16 teams standing in Division 3.
“I think tonight’s win pushes the program farther than it’s ever gone, at least since as far as I’ve (been coaching),” Santana said. “They’re very excited.”
The Warriors jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first set, extending it to 16-7 through the middle stages. Greater Lowell Tech never got closer than a six-point difference from then on as Foxboro closed the set on a 4-1 run.
In the second set, Foxboro again jumped off to hot start with a combination of kills and aces from outside hitter Sami Sloan and Ava Hill. An 8-3 lead for Foxboro was brought back even at 10-10, but Foxboro answered to push its lead to 18-14.
The Gryphons made it a one-point game at 18-17 and tied it up at 20-all with a service ace. After serving long to surrender the tie, Greater Lowell Tech fell behind 24-20 to Foxboro off strong serving from Mallorie Meyer before ultimately closing the set by three points.
The third set saw Foxboro struggle to start, falling in a 7-1 hole. The Warriors dug deep and battled back, bringing the game even twice at 9-9 and 11-11.
“In the third set, when they realized we need to play as hard as we can, this isn’t time to let up,” Santana said. “They started fighting back and they kept that going all the way to the end. The power in the hits got stronger, the passing got a little better.”
A five-point run to give the Warriors a 16-11 lead off of poor serve-receive and attacks from the Gryphons. The Warriors extended, catching a second wind on its outside attacks to put Greater Lowell Tech away.
The confidence that has carried Foxboro through the latter stages of the season was again on display Thursday night. Trust on the floor was clear as the Warriors rarely had a communication error, or found themselves out of place to make a dig or a set.
“Their confidence is huge — they can believe they can do anything now,” Santana said. “Also, they are just having more fun and they’re able to shake things off. If they make a mistake, they can shake things off easier than getting down on each other or themselves.”
That confidence also comes with a rotation on the floor that sees everyone chip in. Santana credited setter Alyssa Cloherty (16 assists, seven digs) in being able to feed multiple hitters in Sloan (seven kills), Meyer (four kills) and Juliana Pettigrew (five kills).
“They do a great job of moving the ball around,” Santana said. “ I’m lucky I have one of the best setters in the Hockomock League, and she has confidence in all of the hitters, so she does move it around. They just all work together so well.”