FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team won the first set, but dropped the final three to fall to Taunton High on Tuesday, losing 20-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21 in the Hockomock League match.
The Warriors were led by Juliana Pettigrew’s 15 kills and seven digs. Ava Kirk had nine kills, two aces and three blocks. Shannon McElhinney had 18 digs and seven aces.
Foxboro (2-11) hosts Mansfield Thursday.
Oliver Ames 3, Foxboro 2
EASTON — For the fourth time this season, Foxboro went to a fifth set looking for a match win, but was unable to come out on top.
The Warriors lost, 23-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 9-15.
FHS was led by Alyssa Cloherty’s 36 assists, 12 digs and two aces. Mallorie Meyer had 19 digs, 11 kills and five aces, while Sami Sloan had 10 kills and an ace and Gianna June had 11 digs and an ace.