WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team swept past Foxboro High on Tuesday, winning in three sets, 25-11, 25-15, 25-7 in the Hockomock League match.
Posting matching team-highs in kills for the Warriors (5-1) were Samy Shore and Emily Sawyer at six apiece. They also had two aces each for King Philip, which hosts Milford on Thursday.
Foxboro 3, Walpole 1
WALPOLE — The Foxboro girls volleyball team picked up a non-league win over Walpole in four sets on Monday.
The sets went in the Warriors’ favor, 25-16, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18.
Playing with confidence was key for the Warriors, who thrived in the fundamentals on the floor.
“They had a lot of confidence and were doing bump-set-spike,” Foxboro head coach Vicki Santana said. “Our defense was doing great. Everything was coming together. They were shaking off their mistakes with no problem and were playing with a lot of confidence.”
Alyssa Cloherty tallied 25 assists while adding three kills, seven digs and four aces to her day on the floor. Juliana Pettigrew had seven digs with six kills.
Sami Sloan led the team in kills with eight while adding four aces from serve. Santana hopes Monday’s result, and where they thrived, will give the Warriors something to build upon entering a tough part of the schedule.
“The reason we ended up losing that third set was because the fundamentals went away,” Santana said. “We have King Philip on Tuesday, and they’re always competitive, so we’ll have to see how we do against them.”
Sharon 3, Foxboro 2
SHARON — The Foxboro High girls volleyball team jumped out to a 2-1 lead against Sharon High on Friday before the Eagles rallied to pull out a 25-20, 17-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-11 Hockomock League decision.
Foxboro’s Sami Sloan had six aces, eight kills, and seven digs, Alyssa Cloherty added two aces, two kills, three blocks, 30 assists, and seven digs, while Shannon McElhinney contributed 16 digs and two aces.
Franklin 3, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors served at 94 percent, but were still swept by the Panthers 25-14, 25-11, 26-24 last Wednesday.