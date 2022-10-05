FOXBORO — Mallorie Meyer’s team-high 13 digs led the Foxboro High volleyball team to a 3-0 win over Walpole High Tuesday, sweeping by scores of 27-25, 25-23, 25-17.
Meyer also had five kills, four aces and two blocks for Foxboro (2-9) while Alyssa Cloherty had 28 assists, six digs and four aces. Ava Kirk had nine kills.
North Attleboro 3, Foxboro 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High and Foxboro High volleyball teams went the distance on Monday night, with it all coming down to the game-winning point at 14-14 in favor of the Rocketeers in their five-set Hockomock League victory.
Back-to-back returns into the net swung a fifth-set run in favor of the Rocketeers after they had trailed much of the set before finally prevailing, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21, 15-14.
In a season where things are still progressing, a five-set match was a first for the Rocketeers (2-7).
For Foxboro (1-9), a five-set night was nothing new, as it was the third five-set match the Warriors have had this season. The result left Foxboro head coach Vicki Santana with mixed emotions.
“It’s a torn feeling,” Santana said. “They show such awesome moments, but it’s so frustrating going to five (sets) and losing. We’ve just got to figure out how to close the little gaps and get the wins. The first set, they (the Warriors) played like it was the easiest thing they’ve ever done. The skills came so naturally to everyone, and then we fell apart, then fought back. Leaving it to the fifth set is always the toughest in volleyball.”
The lows in question started with the opening-set loss, which saw Foxboro close it out on a 9-2 stretch where they held serve and scored the final five points of the frame. North battled back in the second set, gaining an early lead that at 7-6 and never lost the rest of the way — even with Foxboro scoring four of the final six points.
In the third set, both sides were deadlocked at 11-11 until North Attleboro hauled off a run that put them ahead 23-12. Despite faltering toward the end of the set, and allowing Foxboro to make it 24-17, the Rocketeers closed it out to gain the upper hand.
The fourth set saw Foxboro run away with it in the middle stages, allowing North to get a second wind facing match point, similar to the set prior, but the Warriors forced a fifth set.
For Foxboro, Alyssa Cloherty had 37 assists, nine digs and six kills. Emily Stow had seven kills. Leading the team in kills (14) and digs (10) was Mallorie Meyer.
Canton 3, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — Alyssa Cloherty turned in 37 assists and Juliana Pettigrew had 18 kills, but it wasn’t enough for the Warriors in their 25-22, 14-25, 18-25, 22-25 Hockomock League loss last Friday.
Sami Sloan added 12 kills and three aces for the Warriors. Mallorie Meyer had four kills and 18 digs.