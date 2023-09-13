FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team dropped its season-opening match last Thursday, falling 3-1 in their steamy home gym to Milford High.
The Warriors took a narrow 26-24 win in the first set, but Milford was resilient and held off a rally attempt by Foxboro in the second set to take it 25-21. Foxboro then dropped the next two sets, 25-17, 25-17 to drop the match.
Leading Foxboro was Ava Hill with five blocks, four kills and four aces. Meghan Kelley had five kills, three blocks and four aces. Katelynn Dineen had four kills and an ace and Gianna Dunne had four aces, seven assists and two kills.
“I was proud of all of them,” Foxboro head coach Dave Griffin said. “You’re not sure of how they’re going to play, especially in that heat.
“We have a young team, but the one thing today was that they all played well together,” Griffin added. “The overall performance, I thought they played very well. There was good rallies, good matches, and in the end, it’s just some minor things we have to correct.”
Mansfield 3, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Hornets won the Hockomock League match, 25-10, 25-19, 25-22, as Elyssa Buchanan had 10 kills and five digs Monday.
Lauren Rubicine and Gabby Moore had 10 digs for the Hornets, with Rubicine adding eight aces and Moore tallying four. Olivia Richard had seven kills, four blocks and a pair of aces for Mansfield while teammate Riley Austin added five aces and five kills.
Foxboro was led on the floor by Gianna Dunne (two kills, five digs), Lily Arnold (six digs, three aces), Vittoria Cuscia (six digs, two aces) and Ava Hill’s (three kills) offensive performance. Melanie Sullivan (seven digs), Caitlin Sergei (three blocks), Arnold, Dunne and Cuscia were also instrumental on defense for Foxboro.
Mansfield (1-1) was at North Attleboro on Wednesday while Foxboro (0-2) visited Franklin Wednesday.