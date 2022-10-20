FOXBORO — Foxboro volleyball rolled past Sharon High 3-0 on Monday, winning 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 for its third win in a row.
Warriors senior setter and right hitter Sydney Lebow led a third-set comeback and finished with seven digs and three aces. Alyssa Cloherty had 24 assists, six digs and two aces, while Sami Sloan had a team-high 22 kills and three digs.
Mallorie Meyer had seven kills, six digs, two blocks and three aces.
Foxboro (5-11) hosted Stoughton on Wednesday.
Foxboro 3, Braintree 1
BRAINTREE — The Warriors won on the road, 26-24, 26-24, 21-25, 25-15 last Friday in a non-league match.
Foxboro 3, Mansfield 1
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team knocked off Mansfield High at home last Thursday night.
The Warriors won 25-23, 27-29, 27-25, 25-21, as Sami Sloan had a team-high 17 kills with five aces. Alyssa Cloherty had 37 assists with three aces, Julianna Pettigrew had eight kills, five aces and six digs, while Mallorie Meyer led the team in digs with 13 while also adding in six kills and two aces.