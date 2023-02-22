MILTON — Local athletes fought for individual MIAA divisional wrestling titles over the weekend at Wakefield Memorial High.
In the Division 3 meet, Foxboro had five wrestlers make an appearance and scored 33 points for 23rd place. The best finish of the group was a fourth-place finish by James Calabrese at 145. Calabrese fell by decision in his semifinal to go into a consolation match, where he lost his third-place match, also by decision.
The Warriors had two wrestlers reach podium spots. Both Raj Jetty (113) and Marco Yeradi (195) placed eighth. Adam Addeche (132) and Connor McNamara (152) did not place for Foxboro.