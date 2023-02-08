NORTH ATTLEBORO — With the Kenneth Pickering Gymnasium brimming the most it has all season with fans, and Thursday night’s wrestling duel between North Attleboro High and rival Foxboro High going down to the final match, the Rocketeers showed up and showed out.
North walked off the mat with a hard-fought 38-30 dual-meet win over the Warriors, improving their record to 9-12. The Rocketeers finally clinched the win at the 152-pound weight class when Austin Dean pinned Connor McNamara in the third period.
Both wrestlers were unable to find an edge in the first period, entering the second period scoreless. Dean had an early reversal to gain the upper hand at 2-0, and took his edge into the final two minutes. About midway into the third period, Dean held down McNamara right in front of the Rocketeer bench after a takedown and earned a pin to send the North Attleboro sideline into a frenzy.
The Warriors pushed the match to the wire with a late push off of strong efforts in the 138 and 145 weight-class matches. Both Adam Addeche (138) and Cailum Thornton (145) earned second-period pins, scoring a vital 12 points to bring the deficit back for the final match.
Needing a win by any method in the 152-pound finale, the message to Dean from North head coach Geoff Burgess was to just score points, and not make a foolish mistake.
“When we drew 160, I was very excited that it would come to 152 and 145 (with Masen Oyola),” Burgess said. “He and Austin are pretty darn good. I told Austin going out there, ‘We don’t need to pin, we just need to score more points and get a win by decision.’ He wrestled a great match, saw his opening and I was very happy for him. This is the biggest crowd we’ve had all season long and we haven’t been too successful in the tight matches.”
Foxboro head coach Billy Ivatts knew Dean was going to be a tough opponent, but pointed to the nature of wrestling, where no matter who you’re up against, someone needs to toe the line.
“We knew he’s tough,” Ivatts said. “We knew if it came down to that match, it’d be a tall feat. It was one of those things where we know the kid’s a stud. It’s wrestling. We’ve got to wrestle the guys on the mat, and we tried, but we couldn’t come out on top.”
The crowd was into every bout from start to finish, something Burgess said isn’t all too common at home this season, but with the Senior Night festivities, the Rocketeers were focused on sending off the seniors on a high note, and the student section showed up to support the Big Red.
“I think it was huge,” Burgess said. “We haven’t had a crowd like that at home matches all season long. Normally, it’s just moms and dads and grampa and grandma in the crowd, but to have high-school kids get behind the guys and cheer for them and get on Foxboro for forfeiting (at 195), I thought it was great. It’s the type of atmosphere we hope we can get all the time.”
The match opened at 160, with Foxboro drawing first blood with a 10-4 decision win by Mike Powers. Matt Flynn followed up with a 10-4 decision win of his own, beating Jake Costello to move Foxboro to a 6-0 advantage. Dylan Melvin also earned a pin for Foxboro at 182 before the Rocketeers got points on the board, taking a forfeit win at 195 to make it 12-6.
Foxboro returned to form following the forfeit with a Marco Yeradi pin midway through the third period, but North’s Zach Gallagher went on the attack and took down Foxboro’s Jon Gonzales at 285 for a pin in roughly half a minute.
North Attleboro went on to score 20 points from 106 to 132, with Jayden Mendes (106, 8-0), Billy Thrasher (113, 4-2), Dylan McCall (120, 10-0) and Braxton Ferro (132, 4-1) all earning wins by decision. Drew Mingo had the lone win by fall during the run, winning in 50 seconds.
Ivatts said the 113 duel between Thrasher and Foxboro’s Raj Jetty was one where Foxboro could have turned the tide in its favor, but it wasn’t meant to be. Jetty had an early lead from a takedown, but was unable to score points in the second and third periods.
“It’s always a good match (against North Attleboro,)” Ivatts said. “We wanted to keep it close, obviously. Everything went the way we planned it to go. The 113 match was a big win for them. It was a close match where it could have gone either way. I think that’s where they kind of sealed the deal. Outside of that, I’m proud of the way my guys wrestled against a good North Attleboro team. Hopefully, we can learn and get better from it.”