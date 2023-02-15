FOXBORO — Host Foxboro had James Calabrese (145) and Marco Yeradi (195) both reach their finals at the MIAA Division 3 South Sectional Championships on Saturday, where they lost by decision and a fall, respectively. Calabrese lost to top-seeded Anthony Mann from Hanover by an 8-2 decision, while Yeradi fell to Bristol County Aggie/Dighton-Rehoboth’s Richard McGreevy by a first-period pin.
Foxboro’s Adam Addeche lost by a second-period pin to Norton’s Jason Winston in their third-place match at 135. Raj Jetty won his 113 third-place showdown over Norton’s Kate Connell, taking a 13-3 major decision. Connor McNamara also took third with a 5-2 decision win at 152, while Maxx Bieksha won his third-place match for Norton over BC/D-R’s Ryan Moitoso, winning by pin in under a minute.