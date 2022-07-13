For many in Worcester last Saturday afternoon, emotions swirled through the city as the Pawtucket Red Sox made a return for one day only at Polar Park.
The traditional “Worcester” script on the home white uniform was swapped out for “PawSox” to celebrate “Heritage Night,” and the return of the “P” on the red hat completed a home uniform that would have been worn only in Pawtucket for the 2020 season had COVID-19 not canceled it.
Seeing the uniforms back was a welcome sight for me. A team I grew up supporting and watching almost every weekend in my high school years, the Heritage Night felt like some sort of closure for native Rhode Islanders who felt (and still feel) slighted that the PawSox packed up in the middle of the night and left.
But even with the closure, it was hard to not remember the good times in Pawtucket. I remember finding a parking spot on Kepler or Arch Street, getting a $7 ticket, and sitting in the blue seats with friends until the middle innings before working my way down to the front row.
The likes of Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Jeremy Hazelbaker and Bryce Brentz were usual suspects in 2013, the first of the two showing a promising career in their final stop in the minors. I also remember mercilessly heckling every third baseman, which included now-broadcaster Will Middlebrooks and a few other big-leaguers on rehab assignments.
I also have vague memories of the 2004 All-Star Game and Don Orsillo (yes, Donatangello himself) hitting one home run in a home run derby with other celebrities. A mini McCoy Stadium replica sits on my desk as a memory from the All-Star Game too.
There’s plenty of more memories that go past that. Those fortunate to see the development of Roger Clemens, Trot Nixon, Nomar Garciaparra, Mike Greenwell and Mo Vaughan have memories of the ‘90s and ‘80s. Some even were there for “The Longest Game,” which went 33 innings back in 1981, and remember creating a homemade rig on a rope to drop down in front of the home or visiting dugout to fish for autographs.
Pawtucket native and Seekonk High graduate Ken Ryan said it best when asked how he felt about seeing the PawSox returning for the one-time event. Ryan played across four seasons in his home state as a member of the Boston Red Sox organization, all of which were good memories.
“It’s mixed emotions. I’m so happy for Worcester. It’s a great (city) and I love it, but growing up in Rhode Island I think of McCoy Stadium and all those great times,” Ryan said. “I have to admit, it’s such a beautiful stadium and they’ve done a tremendous job. I go by McCoy on a regular basis and I just think of the memories there as a kid growing up and playing there. ... It’s mixed emotions.”
But Ryan said it’s time to move on, and accept the new stadium and team. Memories from McCoy are all around Polar Park, including right when you walk in, with seats from the former stadium.
“You’ve got to get over it. It is what it is. Memories will always be there,” Ryan said. “I saw Joe Morgan here; he was the manager in Pawtucket (for nine years, more than any other manager in club history). We talked and both agreed this is pretty nice. It is was it is.”
I couldn’t agree more with Ryan’s words. Polar Park is a beautiful venue, and puts McCoy Stadium to shame. The state-of-the-art stadium seats 9,508 people with 22 executive seats and a towering 22-foot right field wall that mimics Fenway Park. It’s got a distinctly Worcester feel, with Polar-only drinks, Wormtown Brewery beer (based in Worcester) and a deepened food menu that gives a unique minor league baseball experience. It has a similar brim along the right-field wall with grass seating for spectators as well.
A short drive up Route 146 brings you into Worcester. It’s a toll-free trip, and parking for Worcester is a short convenient walk away. You’ll have to navigate the infamous Kelley Square, but the trip is worth it.
“It’s a short ride. It’s not a long ride,” Ryan said. “Parking and walking here and seeing the stadium for the first time, I’m really impressed. I will come back. They did it right, this whole area.”
The WooSox will be auctioning off all uniforms from Saturday’s game, with an opening bid of $100 and a buy-it-now option of $500. Auctions end at 7 p.m. on July 22, and proceeds from the auction will go to community partner groups based in Rhode Island, and the WooSox Foundation.